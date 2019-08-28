Dousman man accused firing shots, pointing weapon at woman, being combative with officers

TOWN OF OTTAWA — A 48-year-old Dousman man faces multiple charges following an incident in the Town of Ottawa last Sunday, Aug. 25. The accused is Douglas Dahlberg. He faces the following criminal counts:

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated, domestic abuse

Pointing a firearm at another, domestic abuse

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse

Resisting an officer

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence on County Highway Z in the Town of Ottawa around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. A citizen witness indicated “he heard about eight gun shots coming from the residence” and “saw muzzle flashes inside along with loud screaming.”

When the officers arrived on the scene, they came upon a woman in the garage at the residence. Officers noted “she was at first shocked to see them, but immediately complied with their instructions and ran to officers.” The woman was described as “emotional and frantic.” The woman indicated she and Dahlberg had been at a bar where they had a few drinks. They returned to their residence around 9 p.m. The complaint says while the woman was in the bathroom, Dahlberg came “into the bedroom to grab two guns located in a nightstand.” A short time later, Dahlberg allegedly “went downstairs and fired off multiple rounds.” The woman told police “the defendant was ‘making the house safe.’ She stated that when he gets intoxicated he likes to clear the house and try to protect it.”

At some point, the complaint indicates the woman approached Dahlberg — and he “pointed the gun directly at her towards her lower half and foot area. She was fearful of the gun firing but not fearful of the defendant.”

According to the complaint, Dahlberg was not cooperative when officers attempted to take him into custody. At one point, they had to tase him. After Dahlberg was handcuffed, the complaint says he was “becoming increasingly more vocal and uncooperative.” At one point, the complaint says he grabbed an officer’s thumb and squeezed hard. Later he yelled something at one of the deputies and “he was observed to kick his legs out, striking her in the lower chest/stomach area, which caused her to fall backwards onto the garage floor.” The deputy needed to seek a medical evaluation for injuries she suffered.

The complaint indicates officers recovered three firearms — a rifle and two revolvers. All the weapons had live ammunition.

Later, when Dahlberg was in transport to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, the complaint says “he began to howl loudly, like a wolf, and resist the efforts of many officers.” He also “began to hit his head on the plastic door frame, as well as the window, and yell out, ‘Ow!’ each time he struck his head, as though he was trying to make it seem like (the officers) were hitting his head against the door.”

When asked to submit to a blood test, Dahlberg told officers, “No,” saying “I want the judge to remember my name. I’m going to waste everyone’s time.”

Dahlberg made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Cash bond was set at $20,000. Dahlberg is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10.