Free Beer Quartet has ‘last call’ performance at Brewers’ game

MILWAUKEE — There was a special moment before the Milwaukee Brewers game on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The national anthem was carried out by the Free Beer Quartet — which put a little more meaning before the Brew Crew and St. Louis Cardinals squared off.

The Free Beer Quartet have been around since 1983, and all are Wisconsin natives.

Tuesday’s performance was their “last call.” Baritone Mike Bonn was diagnosed with ALS a year ago, and continues to fight the disease. He is now able to get out of his wheelchair now.

It’s the group’s fifth appearance singing the national anthem at Miller Park.