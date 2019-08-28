‘It’s pretty sad:’ Greenfield PD identifies victim of ‘random’ fatal stabbing, suspect in custody

GREENFIELD — An innocent man is killed on the job in what police are calling a random stabbing. The attack unfolded in Greenfield on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

A quiet Greenfield neighborhood has been shaken by a brutal murder in broad daylight. Near 60th and Armour, police say an innocent man was stabbed with an edged weapon in a “completely random assault.” Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Ben Christianson.

“It’s just kind of crazy what society is turning into. It’s pretty sad, it really is,” said Chuck Schultz, a Greenfield resident.

Christianson’s mother Jan tells FOX6 News her son was a hydrogeologist with Ramaker and Associates (statement below). During the attack, he was collecting soil samples. Christianson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Christianson’s mother says her son would have turned 50 years old on Labor Day, adding…

“It is ironic that Ben’s life was ended where he loved being — outdoors — doing what he loved, his job. Ben lived his almost 50 years fully; skiing, fishing, working and camping with his buddies.”

Greenfield police say the attacker ran away. A person of interest was detained near 61st and Cold Spring for questioning — and was later determined to be the lone suspect. He is a 19-year-old Greenfield man. Police say there appears to be no connection between the victim and suspect and the motive remains unknown at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Greenfield Police Department. If you live in the area and have a home surveillance system, you are urged to check your video for anything that may be of evidentiary value.

Statement from Ramaker & Associates, Inc.

“Yesterday we learned that we lost a member of our team in a senseless act of violence in Greenfield. We are heartbroken to learn of this incident. He was a wonderful person and a great member of our organization. “As an organization we are devastated and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. We are providing access to grief counselors for our employees to help them get through this difficult time. “We thank and appreciate the first responders for their efforts in this situation. We are proactively working with law enforcement as they proceed with their investigation and are providing them with any information they need to solve this case, we strongly encourage others to do the same. “Due to the nature of this investigation and out of respect to the loved ones of the team member we lost, we will have no further comment at this time.”