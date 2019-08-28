Lawn care: 3 things to do now for greener grass next year

MILWAUKEE -- Is your lawn a little crispy following the summer heat? Get a jump start on greener grass next year by taking care of your lawn now. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee with three things you can do today.
Top things you can do this fall to improve your lawn's health, help it recover from summer, and prepare for the winter ahead:
- Proper fertilization and timing (types of fertilizer that won't burn the lawn; follow the holiday schedule for best results)
- Core aeration tips
- Tips for Top dressing your lawn
The benefits of a healthy lawn:
- Healthy lawns help keep water where it falls -- a healthy lawn's thick root systems help absorb more rain, which reduces water pollution and the amount of water that can get into sewers.
- Saves homeowners money - Protects our homes by reducing the risk of flooding and sewer backups
- Protects our waterways and Lake Michigan - a reason many people live here to enjoy and recreate in and on the water
- Saves the community money - less resources spent by community to manage storm water and impurities
- Grass with thick root systems also become more drought-tolerant and out-compete weeds.