Lawn care: 3 things to do now for greener grass next year

MILWAUKEE -- Is your lawn a little crispy following the summer heat? Get a jump start on greener grass next year by taking care of your lawn now. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee with three things you can do today.

Top things you can do this fall to improve your lawn's health, help it recover from summer, and prepare for the winter ahead:

Proper fertilization and timing (types of fertilizer that won't burn the lawn; follow the holiday schedule for best results)

Core aeration tips

Tips for Top dressing your lawn

The benefits of a healthy lawn: