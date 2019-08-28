× Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in collision with car in Township of Beaver Dam

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM — A motorcyclist died early Wednesday, Aug. 28 from injuries suffered in a collision with a car in the Township of Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Kellom Road north of County Highway B. A northbound motorcycle was making a left turn into a business parking lot and collided with a southbound passenger car.

The driver of the car was not hurt and was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. There were no passengers on the motorcycle.

The Township of Beaver Dam Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, DCERT, Sheriff Chaplain and the Dodge County Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.