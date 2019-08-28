On the run: US Marshals search for Kalin Sunde, woman involved in lengthy standoff that shut down I-94

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals are among the law enforcement searching for a 31-year-old Pewaukee woman. Kalin Sunde was involved in a lengthy standoff that shut down part of I-94 on June 4. It was an incident that impacted thousands of people over the course of two days. Sunde’s attorney says, given the high cash bond amount paid for her bail, he never believed she would cut off her GPS device and make a run for it.

“We’re all in limbo here,” said Attorney Benjamin Van Severen. “There are warrants out for her, it’s my understanding police are searching for her.”

Attorney Ben Van Severen is representing Sunde.

“I had no indication from her that she was not going to cooperate,” Van Severen said.

Sunde’s attorney says he was notified Friday, Aug. 23 that she missed a drug screening which is a violation of her bail conditions. She then missed an important court date in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 26. Van Severen was then notified Sunde cut off her GPS monitoring device near 34th and Galena in Milwaukee that same day.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I want her to contact me,” Van Severen said.

Court records show a friend of Sunde’s paid her cash bond on Aug. 12, which was a total of $100,000. Given the high amount paid, her attorney says he had no reason to believe this would happen.

Sunde faces a lengthy list of charges stemming from her involvement in the lengthy standoff. The incident shut down part of I-94. The man she was with, Nathan Halfmann, also faces charges in the same case.

Sunde used Facebook Live to stream negotiations with police. Prosecutors say she stabbed a K-9 officer with the underwire from her bra when she was arrested. Her attorney tells us she has open cases in Waukesha, Milwaukee and Fond du Lac Counties.

He says her decision to run could cause her to face more charges. He’s calling on her to turn herself in.

“Sooner is always better, the longer someone is on the run, the worse it looks for them,” said Van Severen.

Sunde has several options to surrender, either turn herself in at a courthouse or any police department.

Meanwhile, Halfmann remains in custody still undergoing medical treatment for the injuries he endured in June.

It’s now easier than ever to send a tip to the U.S. Marshals on a wanted fugitive. Officials recently launched the U.S. Marshal Service tips application available on Android and Apple devices. Submitting tips are safe, secure and anonymous.

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.