Recognize this pair? Police seek 2 suspect accused of stealing from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Tuesday, Aug. 28 asked for help identifying and apprehending two people accused of stealing from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls.

The theft happened on Sunday, Aug. 18 around 1:46 p.m.

Police say the pair stole roughly $400 worth of groceries and fled in a blue, early 2000s Saturn SL1. The vehicle was missing a front passenger hub cap and the registration plates didn’t match the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case was encouraged to please give them a call — or contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, or online HERE.