Several hurt in 4-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh; police say striking driver fled scene

Posted 3:47 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, August 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Milwaukee police say a driver struck one vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The vehicle that was struck was forced into the intersection and hit two more vehicles. One of those vehicles rolled.

Four-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Four-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

One driver in one of the vehicles that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others were hurt; one was treated at the scene and the other refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Four-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.