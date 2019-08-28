Several hurt in 4-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh; police say striking driver fled scene

MILWAUKEE — Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near 24th and Burleigh on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Milwaukee police say a driver struck one vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The vehicle that was struck was forced into the intersection and hit two more vehicles. One of those vehicles rolled.

One driver in one of the vehicles that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others were hurt; one was treated at the scene and the other refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.