OAK CREEK — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Diane Macknight from Oak Creek. She was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Macknight’s husband arrived home on Aug. 27 to find her and their car missing. It is unknown where she is headed.

She was last seen wearing a blue or red pullover top, blue jeans, dark brown shoes, and eyeglasses.

She is believed to be driving a green 2009 Subaru Outback with WI plates 561NHD.