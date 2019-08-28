× Silver Alert: Search underway for 87-year-old Colleen Soper of Dane County

MADISON — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Dane County woman. Authorities need your help to find Colleen Soper.

Officials say shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, a call was received by dispatch for a missing adult in the Town of Westport in Dane County. Soper had driven away in a black Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin license plates: 327-FXX.

The Silver Alert indicates Soper may be going to Blanchardville , or to a family member’s residence in Mazomanie. She may also be heading to the Hollandale Cemetery.

Soper is described as a female, white, 5’2″ tall, 132 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. At this time, it is unknown what Soper is wearing.

If you have information that could help locate Soper, you are urged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-285-6155.