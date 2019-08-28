Ticket troubles: Contact 6 helps woman fix Big3 ticket purchase confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — At every big event at Fiserv Forum are people who find out their tickets aren't as good as they thought or learn they were outright scammed.

One woman learned this lesson the hard way when the all stars of Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball league came to Fiserv Forum. In the crowd was a Milwaukee man and his sons who got tickets from a friend, Jane Munoz. She spent $370 buying her friend the tickets.

"He's a single father. So, I like to do something for him and his kids," Munoz said. "I thought I was on Ticketmaster but I later found out it was Tickets-Center."

When the tickets came, they were further back than Munoz thought -- in row 17-- and above face value. She asked Tickets-Center for a refund.

"I said, 'I want it rectified.' They said, 'There's nothing they can do," Munoz recalled.

Contact 6 reached out to Tickets-Center, which said there's several disclaimers that their tickets are resale and may be above face value. It points out Munoz's purchase was for seats within section 106 anywhere from row DDD to 21.

The Milwaukee Bucks say tickets from their authorized websites list exact seats.

"Go through the venue. Go through the team website. Go through Ticketmaster," explained Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer. "There are a few rare occasions, standing-room only ticket, or some of those packages, but it'll be very clear on there."

Sometimes people buy tickets from what they think is an authorized website, but it's actually a scam site.

"They will mirror our site so that it will look like it. So, they could do something like Fiserv-forum.com," Godsey offered as an example.

In the end, Tickets-Center told Contact 6, "As a one time courtesy, stepping outside of the agree upon sales terms, we offered Ms. Munoz the full refund."

Munoz was grateful. She bought the boys new seats and they went to the game.

"I'm glad that I got the boys to the game," she said.

Tickets-Center.com has a B-minus rating with the BBB and is not affiliated with any box office or venue. The BBB offers the following tips when buying tickets to an event:

"Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common ticket scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake."