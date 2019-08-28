Waukesha County man accused of burglarizing garage, shooting bow and arrow near children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A Waukesha County man faces charges for allegedly stealing from a garage behind Papa Stache's Pub in Big Bend. The accused is 56-year-old Douglas Heacox -- and he faces the following criminal counts:

Burglary of a building or dwelling, repeater

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was dispatched to the pub on Saturday for a report of a burglary. The caller advised that the suspect was breaking into the garage behind the bar.

"I became very worried right away," said Ralph Llanas, owner of Papa Stache's Pub.

"I alerted the owner we needed to call the police, that this guy could be up to no good," said John Zakrzewski, general manager of Papa Stache's Pub.

When officers arrived on the scene, they pulled into the parking lot and saw Heacox get on a bike and begin riding away. The officers ordered Heacox to stop and step off the bike several times. The criminal complaint indicates Heacox refused to released the bike initially -- and was then placed in handcuffs.

The complaint says a search of Heacox showed he had a concealed knife, an uncut key which was later identified to be stolen from an auto, three cherry bomb- type explosives and a lighter. Heacox stated "he was shooting a bow and arrow into the pond, but did not steal anything." He said he found the bow and arrow behind the bar.

The owner of the pub told police he saw Heacox shooting the bow and arrow across the lawn and into the pond, which is next to the bar. He "perceived this behavior to be dangerous with all the people and children who were around." The owner also realized at that point that the bow and arrow had come from his garage -- which had been just inside the door. The owner estimated the bow to be worth about $250.

"That bow and arrow had to have come from my garage and it was mine and there was only one way he could have got it," said Llanas said.

Officers viewed surveillance video "which depicted the defendant loitering at Papa Stache's Pub and then walking around the bar and patio, consuming food and drink from other people's tables." The owner indicated the video shows Heacox "using the bow and arrow in the grass and several children run away from him to their parents on the patio."

"He was yanking on it," Llanas said. "Should that arrow have whipped back, it could have been very dangerous, harmed somebody or killed them."

The complaint indicates Heacox was given a preliminary breath test which showed a result of .043 (under the legal limit).

"I don't know what his intent was but I'm glad we were able to stop him," said Llanas.

Heacox made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Cash bond was set at $1,500. Heacox is due back in court on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 28.