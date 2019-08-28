WisDOT releases new highway camera video of semi wreck in Mitchell Interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released on Wednesday, Aug. 28 new highway camera video of the semi wreck that unfolded in the Mitchell Interchange on Monday.

The video includes two new angles -- one from the side (above) and a second from a wider shot (just below). In each case, you can see the semi lose control shortly before slamming into a tow truck that had been stopped to assist an accident that happened in the interchange a short time earlier.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the tow truck driver was on the scene of a separate crash when the semi, headed southbound through the Mitchell Interchange, struck the tow truck.

The semi's cab separated from its base after the impact, and the trailer flipped on its side, blocking all three lanes of traffic.

The tow truck slammed into the wall, and the driver was trapped in the cab. He was extricated and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

This wreck shut down the Mitchell Interchange to southbound traffic for more than four hours. The lanes reopened to traffic just as the evening rush was getting underway on Monday.

