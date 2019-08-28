You would swear it was fried: A healthier chicken dinner

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to prepare a healthier southern fried chicken.
Oven Fried Hot Honey Chicken
Recipe adapted by Half Baked Harvest
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds boneless chicken breasts or thighs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 tsp salt
- 3 cups finely crushed corn flakes
- 3 tbsp whole wheat (or white) flour
- 1/2 tbsp dried thyme
- olive oil, to drizzle or for brushing
Hot Honey:
- 6 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2-3 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- salt
Directions:
- Put the chicken in a gallon-sized ziploc bag. Pour the buttermilk and salt over the chicken. Toss well, cover, and refrigerate 20 minutes or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
- If you haven't crushed the corn flakes yet, put the corn flakes in a gallon ziploc bag and crush the flakes with a rolling pin. Add the corn flake crumbs, flour, thyme, and a pinch of salt to a medium sized bowl. Stir to combine.
- Remove each piece of chicken from the buttermilk and dip it into the crumbs, making sure it covers all the chicken. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all the chicken has been used. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan.
- Lightly brush the chicken with olive oil or drizzle some olive oil on the chicken. Put into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, then flip the chicken over and continue cooking another 10-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Baking times may vary.
- Meanwhile, make the hot honey. Melt together the butter, honey, cayenne, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt.
- Brush or drizzle the chicken generously with hot honey and serve warm.