Debuting at Six Flags Great America in 2020: Record-breaking new water coaster

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America announced on Thursday, Aug. 29 a record-breaking new water coaster is coming to the park’s Hurricane Harbor in 2020. The ride will be known as Tsunami Surge.

A news release from the amusement park says the water attraction will be the tallest water coaster in the world, towering over 86 feet high, using water-blasting jet- propulsion technology for lightning fast uphill speeds and adrenaline-pumping drops. Tsunami Surge will also feature visual effects that create bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience.

Tsunami Surge highlights include:

World record-breaking height of 86 feet

950-ft. long and 8 stories high

Speeding riders through twists and tunnels at more than 28 mph

Three gravity-defying uphill blasts using water to propel riders over 950 feet of enclosed tunnels and open air slides

Five winding hairpin turns

Five drops

Tsunami Surge will be the waterpark’s 25th attraction and is scheduled to debut during the 2020 season in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor.