Debuting at Six Flags Great America in 2020: Record-breaking new water coaster
GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America announced on Thursday, Aug. 29 a record-breaking new water coaster is coming to the park’s Hurricane Harbor in 2020. The ride will be known as Tsunami Surge.
A news release from the amusement park says the water attraction will be the tallest water coaster in the world, towering over 86 feet high, using water-blasting jet- propulsion technology for lightning fast uphill speeds and adrenaline-pumping drops. Tsunami Surge will also feature visual effects that create bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience.
Tsunami Surge highlights include:
- World record-breaking height of 86 feet
- 950-ft. long and 8 stories high
- Speeding riders through twists and tunnels at more than 28 mph
- Three gravity-defying uphill blasts using water to propel riders over 950 feet of enclosed tunnels and open air slides
- Five winding hairpin turns
- Five drops
Tsunami Surge will be the waterpark’s 25th attraction and is scheduled to debut during the 2020 season in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor.