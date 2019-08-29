RACINE -- Did you know that the Racine Zoo cares for approximately 100 different species of animals from Wisconsin and around the world? Brian Kramp spent the morning finding out more about this wonderful zoo that is more than 90 years old.

About The Racine Zoo (website)

The Racine Zoo, located in Racine, Wisconsin, was established in March 1923 by Jacob Stoffel, Jr. That winter, the Racine Zoological Society was formed to work with the park board and to increase interest in the Zoo.

The Zoo’s first animals were donated by Stoffel himself. After that, many organizations throughout Racine donated animals such as badgers, foxes, and mountain goats to add to the collection. In 1925, monkeys were added, the first species native to areas outside the United States.