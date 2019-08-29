× Duane Chapman says kids ‘barely making it’ after the death of Beth

NEW YORK — Duane Chapman says he and Beth Chapman’s children are struggling in the months since her death.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that (are) really barely making it,” Chapman told People Now. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared.”

Beth Chapman died in a Honolulu hospital in June after battling throat cancer. She was 51.

She and her husband starred in the popular reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

The Chapmans married in 2006 and raised a family of 12 children together, some from prior relationships.

Duane Chapman said he lost his mother prior to his wife dying and remembered wishing his father had gone first.

Because of that, he said, he told his children “I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’,” he said. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.'”

Chapman said he’s having to step into the role of disciplinarian with their children still living at home.

“I guess I’m the softy of the group, because I never wanted to punish,” he said. “I said, ‘Your mom is gonna get you if you don’t do that.’ So now I gotta be the one that does that, and I don’t like that and they don’t either.”

Chapman’s new reality show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” will premiere on WGN America on September 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Viewers will witness “the family’s most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights — and tragically loses — her battle with cancer,” a press release said.