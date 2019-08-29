× Generac Power Systems pitches in, gears up for arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Florida

WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems in Waukesha has already been taking steps to gear up for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Florida.

Officials indicated to FOX6 News that the company began sending additional product to the southeast earlier this week to ensure product availability for those who need it. They will continue to send more before Dorian hits the mainland.

Team drivers were contracted to drive through the trucks through the night to get products there more quickly.

All parts orders from affected areas are flagged as first priority so they ship overnight.

Lastly, Generac customer service and product technicians are staffing a “War Room” to provide consumers and local dealers additional support for questions about products and how to use them safely.