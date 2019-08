MADISON — A Green Alert has been issued for 34-year-old Daniel Werner of Madison. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Werner may be driving a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin plate ABT7252.

If Werner or his rental vehicle are spotted, DO NOT APPROACH and contact local law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.