× Harumph! Grumpy Cat mural on Milwaukee business generates some buzz

MILWAUKEE — It mural painted at Schuster Metals in Milwaukee is generating a bit of buzz.

The mural features a likeness of the world-famous Grumpy Cat standing in front of pearly gates. The cat appears less than thrilled (as you would expect).

FOX6 News has learned the mural is the creation of a duo out of Chicago known as It’s Mathematical. It was painted during the third week of July — and was part of an event known as Summer Sprays, which features the work of graffiti-based artists.

Schuster Metals has been a support of graffiti-styled art — and has even more murals on the outside and inside of the business.