× ‘I can’t swim:’ Woman rescued from Lake Michigan by Racine officials, US Coast Guard

RACINE COUNTY — A 22-year-old woman was rescued from Lake Michigan by Racine officials and the US Coast Guard Wednesday, Aug. 28. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near North Beach.

According to authorities, the Racine County Communication Center received a 911 call for a woman having difficulty swimming about 200 feet offshore from North Beach in Lake Michigan.

Racine Police Department, Racine Fire/Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Upon arrival, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol found the woman treading water about 400 feet offshore in 12 feet of water. The woman told sheriff’s deputies, “I can’t swim, I can’t feel my arms or legs.”

Sheriff Deputies on scene said, “she was completely exhausted” and immediately took hold of the woman preventing her from drowning.

The 22-year-old Racine woman was later brought to shore then taken by rescue to Ascension All Saints Hospital for an evaluation.

This investigation is still on-going as to why the woman was in the water.