× Mayor Barrett, Chief Morales deny reports police chief is in danger of being fired

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales are denying a report from WISN-AM Radio that indicated Morales may be in danger of being fired.

According to the WISN-AM Radio report by Mark Belling, Morales’ contract is up in January — and he has not been offered a new contact by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, which is controlled by the mayor.

The mayor’s office released the following statement on this matter:

“Mayor Barrett is fully supportive of Chief Morales. Under the leadership of Chief Morales, both homicides and non-fatal shootings are down for the second consecutive year.”

Chief Morales released this statement:

“As the current Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, I am focused on the safety and security of the members of this agency, the citizens we swore to protect and preparing for a successful 2020 Democratic National Convention.”