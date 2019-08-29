Mayor Barrett, Chief Morales deny reports police chief is in danger of being fired

Posted 2:44 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, August 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales are denying a report from WISN-AM Radio that indicated Morales may be in danger of being fired.

According to the WISN-AM Radio report by Mark Belling, Morales’ contract is up in January — and he has not been offered a new contact by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, which is controlled by the mayor.

The mayor’s office released the following statement on this matter:

“Mayor Barrett is fully supportive of Chief Morales.  Under the leadership of Chief Morales, both homicides and non-fatal shootings are down for the second consecutive year.”

Chief Morales released this statement:

“As the current Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, I am focused on the safety and security of the members of this agency, the citizens we swore to protect and preparing for a successful 2020 Democratic National Convention.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.