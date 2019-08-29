Milwaukee teen charged in fatal shooting of Terren Fezer on city’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee teen is accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's south side. The accused is 15-year-old Jose Orta -- who is charged with the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt robbery, armed (use of force)

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a shooting at 13th and Harrison on Sunday, Aug. 25. An arriving officer "observed a seilver vehicle in the creek under the bridge on S. 13th St. between W. Harrison and W. Cleveland." The complaint says a woman was seated on the cement directly in front of the vehicle -- holding a man in her arms. Both were covered in blood. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Terren Fezer, died from his injuries.

The medical examiner's report indicates Fezer suffered four gunshot wounds caused by two bullets. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Police interviewed the woman who was with Fezer. She indicated her and Fezer had been together all day when she got a call from someone asking her if she could drive him around to sell drugs. The woman and Fezer did just that -- and the person who they were helping "gave them $10 and some marijuana."

Later, the same person asked for help once again. But this time, Orta was with the person. After driving around for a while, Orta apparently told Fezer (who was now driving) to take him to his mother's house. But then he changed the location. When they pulled down an alleyway, Orta "exited the vehicle and stood in the open door with a gun in his hand," the complaint says. At that point, the complaint indicates Orta pointed the gun at Fezer and said, "I don't want to do this bro, get out of the car." Fezer attempted to drive away and a gunshot was heard. Additional shots were heard as the vehicle drove into a ditch. Fezer and the woman were able to get out of the car -- but Fezer died from his injuries a short time later.

Orta was scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court for an initial appearance on Thursday, Aug. 29 -- but that never happened.