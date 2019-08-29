× MPD investigates attempted robbery, shots fired near 36th and Scott on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened near 36th and Scott on Milwaukee’s south side on Thursday morning, Aug. 29.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. The victim told the officers he met up with the suspect to sell a video game. When the victim tried to make the exchange with the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and attempted to rob him.

Officials say the victim tried to leave the scene in his vehicle, but as the victim was driving away the suspect shot his vehicle multiple times causing the victim to crash into another car.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.