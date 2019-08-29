MPD investigates attempted robbery, shots fired near 36th and Scott on city’s south side

Posted 1:03 pm, August 29, 2019, by

Attempted robbery near 36th and Scott, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened near 36th and Scott on Milwaukee’s south side on Thursday morning, Aug. 29.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. The victim told the officers he met up with the suspect to sell a video game. When the victim tried to make the exchange with the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and attempted to rob him.

Officials say the victim tried to leave the scene in his vehicle, but as the victim was driving away the suspect shot his vehicle multiple times causing the victim to crash into another car.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Attempted robbery near 36th and Scott, Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.