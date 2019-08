MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin may get the opportunity to view the Northern Lights over Labor Day weekend.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, geomagnetic storms may allow for us to see the light show Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

FOX6 Weather Experts say there may be some lingering clouds Sunday morning. The best chance to get a view of the Northern Lights will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

Keep track of the FOX6 Weather forecast by CLICKING HERE.