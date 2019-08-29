Officials: Man wanted in Michigan double homicide may be in Milwaukee

Posted 2:57 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, August 29, 2019

Derrell Brown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan are looking to track down a man wanted in connection to a double homicide who may be in Milwaukee.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, 45-year-old Derrell Brown is a suspect in the murder of 47-year-old Cherlette Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin.

Police say the victims were shot inside their home on March 13, near Sheldon Avenue and Logan Street in Grand Rapids.

Brown has not been seen or heard from since before the victims were discovered.

Cherlette Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Officials describe Brown as a black male, standing 5’8″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Police say Brown has also used a number of alias names in the past including:

  • Darryl Robinson
  • Carter Brown
  • Derrick Brown
  • Michael Richardson
  • Marcus Wright
  • “Jay”

If anyone has seen Derrell Brown, or has information regarding his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Grand Rapid Police Department investigators at (616)456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.