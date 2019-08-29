Preseason finale: Green Bay Packers take on Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 13-3 during a preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field was scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Kansas City was first to put points on the board, with a 28-yard field goal from H. Butker, 3-0.

At the start of the second quarter, Packers’ T.Summers intercepted a pass from K. Shurmur for a 75-yard touchdown, 6-3.

Packers’ T.Boyle pass short left to J. Sternberger for a 2-yard touchdown, 13-3.

Green Bay fans shouldn’t expect any starters this week. That’s been the case throughout the preseason for the Packers.

However, this game is important.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says it’s what happens on the field that may keep some guys from going home this weekend.