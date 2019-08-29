× Raymond Hoelzer pleads not guilty to felony charge of sex registry violation

MILWAUKEE — Raymond Hoelzer pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Aug. 29 to a felony charge of a sex registry violation.

Hoelzer, 56, is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin that police say approached two kids on the sidewalk near Klode Park in July, and asked them to look at a supposed Disney character image on his phone. The kids, feeling uncomfortable, began to call 911, but never completed the call after Hoelzer walked away toward Klode Park.

A few days later, police said an officer spotted Hoelzer standing in the men’s bathroom at the park. Hoelzer left when the officer went in. A short time later, police said Hoelzer was spotted pacing in front of Richards Elementary School, saying he was out for a walk.

Police checked for warrants, and Hoelzer came back clear. But police didn’t realize he was a registered sex offender — or that he allegedly approached the two children near the park.

Thanks to a tip, deputies found Hoelzer hiding out in a home in Marathon County on Aug. 6.

Hoelzer is due back in court on Sept. 13.