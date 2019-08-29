× Red Cross volunteers from WI to help with preparation, response to Hurricane Dorian

MILWAUKEE — Six volunteers from Wisconsin are set to fly to Florida within the day to help with preparation and response to Hurricane Dorian. Two of those volunteers are from southeast Wisconsin.

All are reporting to Jacksonville and will then be dispatched to shelters or resource areas elsewhere in Florida, with initial plans for them to help to run shelter operations and meals for displaced/evacuated local people.

“We are waiting word from our partners on the ground in Florida, Puerto Rico and U.S.V.I. on the need for additional volunteers and resources. At present, we are also taking stock of vehicles in Wisconsin that may need to head down in the days to come,” said the Red Cross.