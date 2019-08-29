Senior DOJ official resigns after viewing porn on work computer

A sign is seen on the Department of Justice building in Washington, DC on November 7, 2018.

WASHINGTON — A senior Justice Department official resigned after being found to have watched porn on a government computer, according to newly released summary of an investigation by DOJ’s inspector general.

The summary does not name the now-former deputy assistant attorney general, nor does it say when the actions occurred.

According to the summary released Thursday, the official was seen watching porn and the inspector general later found a number of sexually explicit images had been accessed on the two computers issued to the official.

The official initially lied to investigators about having viewed the material on his work computer, the IG stated, but in a second interview “ultimately admitted” that he “may have intentionally accessed pornographic websites using government computers.”

The Justice Department decided not to prosecute the official, who resigned before the investigation was concluded, the summary says.

