Sprecher Brewing creates ‘WI Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer’

MILWAUKEE — Sprecher Brewing has jumped on the hard seltzer bandwagon but with a Wisconsin twist.

The company revealed Thursday, Aug. 29 they’ve created “WI Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer.”

According to a Facebook post, the seltzer includes all the flavors of an old fashioned including bitters, orange, cherry and bourbon.

The malt beverage is 4.5% ABV with 90 calories.

Sprecher says WI Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer will be available in stores throughout Wisconsin soon.

If you can’t wait, the company says you can get some at the brewery today.

Sprecher Brewing is located at 701 West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee.