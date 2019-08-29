‘We are excited:’ Milwaukee County Zoo prepares to welcome new elephant

MILWAUKEE — In the next few months, the Milwaukee County Zoo will welcome an African elephant to join its current residents, Ruth and Brittany, in its recently opened Adventure Africa Exhibit. Sometime this fall, female elephant Belle will transfer from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Belle, who is 38 years old, came to Riverbanks Zoo from the Columbus Zoo in 2001. It’s the Zoo’s hope that Belle will eventually become integrated into a cohesive herd with Ruth and Brittany.

“We are excited at just the thought of more elephants in the new exhibit, and are anxious for Belle to join Ruth and Brittany,” said Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser.