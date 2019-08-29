‘We are excited:’ Milwaukee County Zoo prepares to welcome new elephant

Posted 9:24 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26AM, August 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — In the next few months, the Milwaukee County Zoo will welcome an African elephant to join its current residents, Ruth and Brittany, in its recently opened Adventure Africa Exhibit.  Sometime this fall, female elephant Belle will transfer from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Belle, who is 38 years old, came to Riverbanks Zoo from the Columbus Zoo in 2001. It’s the Zoo’s hope that Belle will eventually become integrated into a cohesive herd with Ruth and Brittany.

Belle

Belle

“We are excited at just the thought of more elephants in the new exhibit, and are anxious for Belle to join Ruth and Brittany,” said Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.