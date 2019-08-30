× Court docs: Man accused in random Greenfield stabbing told friend he was, ‘Trying to smell death’

GREENFIELD — Court documents revealed disturbing details regarding the 19-year-old man police said fatally stabbed an innocent man in a random attack in Greenfield Tuesday, Aug. 27. The documents showed what police found during a search of Amando Lang’s apartment.

The documents showed Lang sent a Snapchat message to a friend, saying he was, “Trying to smell death.”

The day of the stabbing, authorities said they found numerous weapons and blood stains in his apartment.

Police said it’s evidence that links Lang to the brutal killing of Ben Christianson, 49.

Christianson was stabbed around noon Tuesday, Aug. 27 when Christianson was doing contract work for Verizon near 60th and Armour in Greenfield.

Police said Lang was caught on camera wearing dark clothing — moving through the area.

According to police, this was a random attack. Christianson, who had no connection to Lang, was stabbed in the neck.

Police said Lang’s sister told them Lang carries weapons around, including swords, knives, and a BB gun. She said as he leaves the house, he often says he’s, “Going to go out and kill people.”

“Everybody’s second guessing everybody around you,” said Michael Davis of Greenfield. “Do you know ’em? Do you really know ’em? It makes you think any time you do anything, and you keep your kids near.”

Lang was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on first degree intentional homicide charges. Cash bond was set at $200,000.