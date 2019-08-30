× Drive sober, or get pulled over: Law enforcement agencies step up patrols during Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — As the Labor Day holiday weekend got underway Friday, Aug. 30, the Milwaukee Police Department hosted a “Street Roll Call” to discourage impaired driving.

Following the roll call, 40 law enforcement agencies from Milwaukee and Waukesha counties deployed OWI Task Force officers into communities to detect, stop, and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

The mission of the task force is as follows: “We will stop, test, arrest, and lock up as many impaired drivers as necessary to prevent needless crashes, injuries and deaths on our roadways.”

According to a press release, more than 800 traffic stops, nearly 400 citations, and 43 arrests for OWI had been made in less than four months leading up to Friday’s roll call event.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office in a news release encouraged people to drive safely and share the road responsibly with motorcyclists, noting that they were anticipating a high volume of traffic over the holiday weekend, including motorcycle traffic.

MCSO officials asked drivers to:

Always check your blind spots.

Be extra cautious when passing.

Remember motorcycles react more quickly than cars.

Pay attention to weather warnings.

Be extra alert during night driving.

Stay in your lane.

Inform motorcyclists of your intention to turn (always signal).

Intersections are danger zones.

Watch for turning motorcycles.

Take a second look at left-turns.