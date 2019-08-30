Driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-94 near Drexel Avenue

MILWAUKEE — 37-year-old Tiondras Dyson has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened on I-94 in Oak Creek on Friday, Aug. 23. Dyson is facing one count of knowingly operating while revoked (cause death).

Dyson was driving an SUV that struck a motorcycle on I-94 northbound just south of the Drexel exit around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Sarah McGraw, 54, of Kenosha died as a result of the crash.

Following the crash, Dyson fled the scene. After a brief manhunt, police arrested Dyson for knowingly operating after revocation, causing death.

According to court documents, Dyson has two bench warrants — one from Milwaukee County for operating while revoked and one from Marathon County for failure to appear.

Pat McGraw said he, his wife, and two family members were on their way up to Door County Friday on a motorcycle trip when the crash occurred.

“We weren’t on the road half an hour,” said Pat McGraw. “Things just happened so fast.”

Pat McGraw said he was hugging the striped line in the left lane when a Ford Excursion crashed into his wife, riding ahead of him.

Sarah McGraw’s family scheduled services for Saturday, Aug. 31 in Kenosha.