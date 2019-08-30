Emma Loves Dogs: Foundation created in honor of 8-year-old from Hartland, battling brain tumor

HARTLAND — A foundation was created in honor of an 8-year-old girl from Hartland battling a rare brain tumor.

FOX6 News introduced you to Emma Mertens after her family requested letters and photos from dogs to raise the young girl’s spirits after she was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumor. She received more than 75,000 letters from 50 countries.

On Friday, Aug. 30, Mertens’ 8th birthday, her parents announced the launch of the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation, with a mission of providing “financial assistance to organizations that share Emma’s passion for helping animals, such as police K-9 units and non-kill animal shelters.”

“This year we are taking Emma’s generosity and passion for animals to a whole new level” said her parents, Geoff and Tammy Mertens.

The Mertens said an application process to receive funding would be coming soon.

PHOTO GALLERY

CLICK HERE to learn more about the foundation.

The Mertens offered this information about DIPG brain tumors:

“Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is a type of tumor that starts in the brain stem, the part of the brain just above the back of the neck and connected to the spine. The brain stem controls breathing, heart rate and the nerves and muscles that help us see, hear, walk, talk and eat. Unfortunately, the survival rate for DIPG remains very low. At this time there is no cure.”