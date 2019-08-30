× Gov. Evers authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to help with Hurricane Dorian response

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Friday, Aug. 30 signed an executive order authorizing Major General Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, to call elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty to assist civil authorities in Florida impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The order also directed all state agencies to assist the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs in responding to the situation.

“Coming together and helping others in their time of need is what Wisconsinites do,” said Governor Evers in a news release. “The members of the Wisconsin National Guard stand ready to help Florida as the state and its people prepare to face this dangerous storm and recover from the damage it may inflict upon them. I would like to thank Major General Dunbar and the brave folks in the Wisconsin National Guard for being ready to answer this call to action.”

According to the news release, Gov. Evers’ executive order declares a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) in response to a request from the state of Florida. The EMAC is an aid agreement between United States states and territories, which can be utilized to enhance federal emergency response efforts.

Hurricane Dorian was expected to make landfall on the Florida coast by Labor Day.