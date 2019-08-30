× Milwaukee County Board, general public will hear plan to save the Domes next month

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding the future of the Mitchell Park Domes Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to a news release from the County Board, the public is encouraged to attend, learn more and share their input regarding a proposed $66 million plan to renovate and revitalize the beloved Mitchell Park Domes and Mitchell Park.

The public hearing will start with an “open house” where the public can review information about the proposed plan. Staff from ArtsMarket, Inc. — which developed the plan alongside the Domes Task Force — will deliver a presentation at 6 p.m. Public comment will take place after the presentation, and supervisors will listen to members of the public who are present and wish to speak.

The Board of Supervisors established the Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes Task Force in 2016 to develop a comprehensive long-term plan for the repair and preservation of the Domes. After nearly three years of work, the Domes Task Force recommended a “Business Plan and Conceptual Design” for the Domes to the Board of Supervisors in early August.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Park Domes Annex (524 S. Layton Blvd.). You can view ArtsMarket’s plan HERE.