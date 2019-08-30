More than 750 students at 5 Milwaukee schools received new backpacks filled with supplies

AT&T Pioneers backpack giveaway

MILWAUKEE — More than 750 Milwaukee students received new backpacks filled with school supplies Friday, Aug. 30.

The “AT&T Pioneers” visited five Milwaukee schools to donate the backpacks and school supplies as part of their annual “Tools for Learning” project.

Each year, the AT&T Pioneers work to raise money, purchase supplies, and stuff backpacks to help needy students start the school year fully supplied and ready to learn.

Members of the AT&T Pioneers from Milwaukee, as well as Pioneers and employees from around the state, donated backpacks and supplies to the following five Milwaukee schools:

