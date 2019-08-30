× Police: 1 person stabbed after trying to break up fight near Monroe and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night, Aug. 29 in the area of Monroe Street and Center Avenue. It happened around 7:30 pm.

According to police, the victim tried to break up a fight between two people and was stabbed. At this time, the victim is not cooperating with police.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.