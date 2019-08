× Police: 36-year-old woman shot, wounded near 12th and Keefe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Aug. 29 near 12th and Keefe. It happened around 8:25 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old woman, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances behind this incident are still being investigated.