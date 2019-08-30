× Police: Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in crash near Murray and Kenmore in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — A driver was arrested after a crash Thursday night, Aug. 29 in Shorewood.

Police said around 10 p.m., officers responding to an unrelated call spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, headed east on Capitol Drive from North Wilson Drive.

The driver blew a red light at a high rate of speed, and continued east on Capitol Drive in a reckless manner.

The driver lost control and crashed near Murray Avenue and Kenmore Place, and was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, and noted the vehicle was not being pursued at the time.

Charges were being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.