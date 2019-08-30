Week 2 of the High School Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All the jitters and the nerves are starting to go away as teams are settling into the season. Game one is long gone and game two is allowing teams to get a feel of who they are and who they can be. Welcome to the FOX6 High School Blitz.

Greenfield hosting New Berlin Eisenhower in a Woodland cross over game. Greenfield down but looking to get on the board, Omarion Bartlett drops back and launches a 50-yard strike to Joel Santa Maria who sails up for the jump ball and the score. New Berlin Eisenhower responds pretty quickly, on the ensuing kickoff, Eli Hoelke takes it all the way for the quick score

to make it 28-to-7. The Lions put the game away on the first drive of the second half. Gabe Seifert avoids the back field pressure, directs his down field receivers and finds Max Lewis who

then goes 70 yards for the touchdown. New Berlin has been on the road for the first two weeks of the season, going 2-and-0.

The presumed story line at Brookfield Academy was offense. The Milwaukee Reagan Huskies come in after scoring 44 in their week 1 win. Where the blue knights put up 28 in their 1 point loss last week. Milwaukee Reagan has the offense tonight, and picks up the win 30 to 21. Kaitlin Sharkey has the highlights.

Division one heavyweights battling in Muskego, as Arrowhead visis the reigning state champs. Braiden Arnett hauling in the Tommy Darrow pass and the Warhawks take a 7-0 lead. But the second half is dominated by the champs, Connor Grohman doing the dirty work from a yard out giving Muskego a 10-7 lead. They put this one away in the fourth, Josh Bolski taking it in from 2 yards out. Muskego takes out Arrowhead, 24-to-7 for their 16th straight win.

St. Thomas More facing St. Frances with the cheap shots entertaining the crowd. The rest of the show coming during the game on the field both teams share. The Mariners first drive is a little shaky here, Carter Ellenson with the fumble, but St. Francis recovers. A play later, Eric Borowski goes around the end for 10 yards and a touchdown, 6-to-0 Mariners. After a St. Francis pick, Nate Fraction gets the full yard for the score. St. Francis wins this 41 to nothing.

Bradley Tech and Milwaukee Hamilton squaring off at the newly renovated Pulaski stadium. Defense the theme early in this one, Donald Miller comes in untouched to make the tackle for a loss. Tech going for it on 4th down, but that's not to be as a swarm of players break through for the stop. Turnover time on the ensuing drive, Kenneth Dixon right there for the pick. Bradley Tech gets the shutout and the 16 to nothing win.

Deerfield at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy on a perfect afternoon for football or golf. Deerfield's first drive of the game, Tyler Haak taking the ball, getting into open space and the lowering the shoulder. The march down field continues with Bene Lemkie finishing it off with the score and a 6-to-0 lead. The response is quick from the Lancers, Phillip Austin airing it out to a leaping Brandon Podziemski he hauls it in and is gone, 83 yards for the game tying score. St. John's Northwestern Military Academy wins 25-to-6 and wins their first two games of the season for the first time since 2012.

A Woodland East conference match-up in Brown Deer with Milwaukee Lutheran playing the role of visitor. They ingratiate themselves on the 1st play, Danny Perdzock to Daemon Bailey for 54 yards and a 2-point conversion makes it 8-to-0. It's 16 to nothing, when Perdzock lets it rip again connecting with DJ Brown and after a slight bobble, it's another touchdown. All Red Knights in this one, 44 to nothing.