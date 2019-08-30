× West Allis police report 5 incidents in 6 days involving BB bandits shooting pedestrians, property

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Friday, Aug. 30 reported five incidents in six days involving BB guns being fired at pedestrians and property.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 23 around 11:30 p.m., when a pedestrian was struck near 62nd and Orchard.

Two pedestrians were struck on Aug. 28 — the first around 4:50 p.m. near 70th and Washington, and the second 10 minutes later, around 5 p.m. near 74th and Madison.

That same day, a citizen reported a window on their vehicle was broken out, possibly by a BB gun, near 65th and Lapham, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The next day, Aug. 29, a citizen reported that a window on their vehicle was broken out, possibly by a BB gun, near 62nd and Orchard, between 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Police offered a description of the vehicle involved — a black or dark green four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier — driven by a male, white. The passenger was described as a male, white.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact West Allis police.