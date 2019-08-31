Car crashes into tree after police pursuit in Waukesha; man in custody

WAUKESHA — A man is in custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash early morning Saturday, August 31. The incident happened in Waukesha.

According to officials,an officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at a four-way stop at Madison and Mooreland around 1:17 a.m. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, and it fled. The officer pursued the subject.

Attempting to make a turn at a high rate of speed, the vehicle lost control and crashed into the front of a house and hit a tree head on near Madison St. and University Dr. The car came to rest within one foot of a gas meter.

The driver was uninjured and taken into custody. He’s facing the following charges:

  • Felony eluding officers
  • Reckless driving
  • Bail jumping, two counts

He was out on probation, and is now being held at the Waukesha County Jail.

