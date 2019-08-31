× Food & Wine: Culver’s serves the best fast food in Wisconsin 🍔🍦

MILWAUKEE — Food & Wine put together a ranking of the best fast food in each state, and as it turned out, Culver’s reigns supreme in Wisconsin.

The very first Culver’s restaurant opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984, with Craig and Lea Culver and Craig’s parents, George and Ruth at the helm.

George Culver, the son of a cheesemaker and grandson of a farmer, spent the early part of his career inspecting and grading dairy farms for the Wisconsin Dairies Cooperative.

While he was out calling on dairy farms, Ruth Culver was at home, raising their three children — instilling in them the small-town, Midwest values she had come to know growing up in Sauk City.

In 1961, George and Ruth bought their first restaurant — with no formal training.

They proved to be a great team.

Their kids grew up serving guests and learning about hospitality and delicious food cooked to order.

The Culver’s family team became the model for many successful restaurants and supper clubs to come.

In 1984, Craig combined his love for his mom’s homemade hamburgers with his favorite childhood vacation treat — fresh frozen custard, creating the signature combination Culver’s has become known for.

Food & Wine had this to say about Wisconsin’s love for Culver’s:

“After a lifetime in the dairy and restaurant business, son-of-a-cheesemaker Craig and wife Ruth Culver hit on a winning formula back in 1984 by opening a restaurant in Sauk City that paired two of Wisconsin’s most decadent (and delicious) fast food traditions—butterburgers (burgers, 100% fresh, never frozen, drowned in butter during the cooking process, essentially) and creamy, stand-your-spoon-up frozen custard. Nowadays, you will find Culver’s throughout the Midwest and the Sunbelt as well, and wherever you are, it always feels like you’re on a mini-vacation to Wisconsin. Start with an order of the fried cheese curds, always—they’re nearly as good as you’ll find at most any tavern, up in actual Wisconsin. (Culver’s)”

Below is the list of the best fast food restaurants in each state, according to Food & Wine:

Alabama: Milo’s

Alaska: Arctic Roadrunner

Arizona: Eegee’s

Arkansas: Slim Chickens

California: In-N-Out

Colorado: Good Times

Connecticut: Ted’s Restaurant

Delaware: Capriotti’s

Florida: PDQ

Georgia: Waffle House

Hawaii: Zippy’s

Idaho: Westside Drive-In

Illinois: Portillo’s

Indiana: Schoop’s Hamburgers

Iowa: Maid-Rite

Kansas: Spangles

Kentucky: Fazoli’s

Louisiana: Raising Cane’s

Maine: Gifford’s

Maryland: Chaps Pit Beef

Massachusetts: Dunkin’

Michigan: National Coney Island

Minnesota: MyBurger

Mississippi: Ward’s

Missouri: Lion’s Choice

Montana: HuHot Mongolian Grill

Nebraska: Don & Millie’s

Nevada: Port of Subs

New Hampshire: Moe’s Italian Sandwiches

New Jersey: Jersey Mike’s

New Mexico: Blake’s Lotaburger

New York: Shake Shack

North Carolina: Cook Out

North Dakota: Burger Time

Ohio: Gold Star Chili

Oklahoma: Braum’s

Oregon: Burgerville

Pennsylvania: Wawa

Rhode Island: Del’s

South Carolina: Rush’s

South Dakota: Nick’s Hamburger Shop

Tennessee: Pal’s Sudden Service

Texas: Whataburger

Utah: Arctic Circle

Vermont: Al’s French Frys

Virginia: Five Guys

Washington: Taco Time Northwest

West Virginia: Tudor’s Biscuit World

Wisconsin: Culver’s

Wyoming: Taco John’s