Food & Wine: Culver’s serves the best fast food in Wisconsin 🍔🍦
MILWAUKEE — Food & Wine put together a ranking of the best fast food in each state, and as it turned out, Culver’s reigns supreme in Wisconsin.
The very first Culver’s restaurant opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984, with Craig and Lea Culver and Craig’s parents, George and Ruth at the helm.
George Culver, the son of a cheesemaker and grandson of a farmer, spent the early part of his career inspecting and grading dairy farms for the Wisconsin Dairies Cooperative.
While he was out calling on dairy farms, Ruth Culver was at home, raising their three children — instilling in them the small-town, Midwest values she had come to know growing up in Sauk City.
In 1961, George and Ruth bought their first restaurant — with no formal training.
They proved to be a great team.
Their kids grew up serving guests and learning about hospitality and delicious food cooked to order.
The Culver’s family team became the model for many successful restaurants and supper clubs to come.
In 1984, Craig combined his love for his mom’s homemade hamburgers with his favorite childhood vacation treat — fresh frozen custard, creating the signature combination Culver’s has become known for.
Food & Wine had this to say about Wisconsin’s love for Culver’s:
“After a lifetime in the dairy and restaurant business, son-of-a-cheesemaker Craig and wife Ruth Culver hit on a winning formula back in 1984 by opening a restaurant in Sauk City that paired two of Wisconsin’s most decadent (and delicious) fast food traditions—butterburgers (burgers, 100% fresh, never frozen, drowned in butter during the cooking process, essentially) and creamy, stand-your-spoon-up frozen custard. Nowadays, you will find Culver’s throughout the Midwest and the Sunbelt as well, and wherever you are, it always feels like you’re on a mini-vacation to Wisconsin. Start with an order of the fried cheese curds, always—they’re nearly as good as you’ll find at most any tavern, up in actual Wisconsin. (Culver’s)”
Below is the list of the best fast food restaurants in each state, according to Food & Wine:
Alabama: Milo’s
Alaska: Arctic Roadrunner
Arizona: Eegee’s
Arkansas: Slim Chickens
California: In-N-Out
Colorado: Good Times
Connecticut: Ted’s Restaurant
Delaware: Capriotti’s
Florida: PDQ
Georgia: Waffle House
Hawaii: Zippy’s
Idaho: Westside Drive-In
Illinois: Portillo’s
Indiana: Schoop’s Hamburgers
Iowa: Maid-Rite
Kansas: Spangles
Kentucky: Fazoli’s
Louisiana: Raising Cane’s
Maine: Gifford’s
Maryland: Chaps Pit Beef
Massachusetts: Dunkin’
Michigan: National Coney Island
Minnesota: MyBurger
Mississippi: Ward’s
Missouri: Lion’s Choice
Montana: HuHot Mongolian Grill
Nebraska: Don & Millie’s
Nevada: Port of Subs
New Hampshire: Moe’s Italian Sandwiches
New Jersey: Jersey Mike’s
New Mexico: Blake’s Lotaburger
New York: Shake Shack
North Carolina: Cook Out
North Dakota: Burger Time
Ohio: Gold Star Chili
Oklahoma: Braum’s
Oregon: Burgerville
Pennsylvania: Wawa
Rhode Island: Del’s
South Carolina: Rush’s
South Dakota: Nick’s Hamburger Shop
Tennessee: Pal’s Sudden Service
Texas: Whataburger
Utah: Arctic Circle
Vermont: Al’s French Frys
Virginia: Five Guys
Washington: Taco Time Northwest
West Virginia: Tudor’s Biscuit World
Wisconsin: Culver’s
Wyoming: Taco John’s