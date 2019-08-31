× Motorcycle operator, passenger ejected after tire blew on State Highway 33 in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a crash involving a single motorcycle in Dodge County Saturday, Aug. 31.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on State Highway 33 near County Highway AY in the Township of Herman.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation revealed the two people were on the motorcycle, which was headed east on State Highway 33. The operator lost control when the rear tire blew. Both people were ejected.

The operator of the motorcycle, a Beaver Dam man, 58, wasn’t wearing a helmet, officials said. He suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

The passenger, a Beaver Dam woman, 46, wasn’t wearing a helmet, officials said. She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said drugs and alcohol weren’t believed to be factors in this incident.