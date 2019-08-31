× National Baby Safety Month: Target, Walmart offer coupons, gift cards for old car seats

MILWAUKEE — September is National Baby Safety Month, and Target and Walmart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child’s old car seat.

The promotion runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

If you recycle your child’s car seat at Target, you get a 20% discount coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear.

That promotion runs from Sept. 3 through Sept. 13.