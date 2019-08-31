Picking apples at Fredonia’s Appleland Orchard

FREDONIA -- It's that time of year again... apple picking season! The irresistible fruit is ripe for the picking... and cooking, and eating! Christina stopped by Appleland Orchard in Fredonia on Saturday, August 31 to hear about this year's harvest.

About Appleland Orchard

Appleland, LLC is a family-run apple orchard, spanning three generations of the Espantman lineage. The development of the orchard began in 1946 by a man named George Schroeder. Mr. Schroeder was blind at the time he developed and planted the original 70 acre orchard, comprised of many apple varieties, two types of pears, cherries, and plums. When the trees were planted, Schroeder kept record of each individual tree on an index card which remained the system of record until the orchard was sold in 1963 to Stuart Carlson. Carlson owned the orchard for several years and is the source of the orchard’s current name, Appleland.