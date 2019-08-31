Pres. Trump at golf club after going to Camp David to track storm

US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit attended by the leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

STERLING, Va. — President Donald Trump is at his private Virginia golf club as Hurricane Dorian is on track to threaten the Southeast coastline.

Pres. Trump took a helicopter Saturday from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to his property in Virginia.

The president gave the impression as he left the White House on Friday that he would spend Saturday at Camp David with experts monitoring what has developed into a powerful Category 4 storm.

He said he would return to Washington on Sunday to attend a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The White House offered no immediate comment on how the president would be spending his time at the golf club.

Pres. Trump is scheduled to return to Camp David later Saturday for a hurricane briefing.

